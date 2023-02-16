Deputy Mayor Sergunina spoke about financial support for the participants of the Moscow Innovation Cluster

More than 10.5 billion rubles have been allocated to support the participants of the Moscow Innovation Cluster (MIK) for the entire period of the site’s operation, said Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalia Sergunina.

According to her, in total over four years, over 6.5 thousand enterprises that joined the MEC received various subsidies and grants. These are IT companies, manufacturers of electronics, food, medicines, medical equipment, representatives of the telecommunications, energy and industrial sectors.

“The city compensates entrepreneurs for the costs of training employees, purchasing new equipment, paying utility bills, repaying loans and other expenses. Last year, more than 2.5 billion rubles were allocated to the participants of the Moscow Innovation Cluster for such purposes,” Sergunina said.

She added that MIK participants can also apply for grants allocated for patenting inventions, purchasing or leasing equipment, as well as for the creation and development of import-substituting industries.

Thus, one of the recipients of a grant in the amount of 30 million rubles was an IT holding developing software for organizing the work of financial and personnel departments in companies. The company plans to allocate funds to create new import-substituting solutions.

More than 18 million rubles were received by a modeling and 3D printing company. The grant helped her purchase additional equipment and conclude contracts for the production of various components to replace imported analogues.

The Moscow Innovation Cluster is a platform for cooperation between large corporations, industry, small and medium-sized businesses, educational and scientific institutions, development institutions and the city. More than 35,000 organizations from various regions of the country have joined the cluster.

In 2018, the Moscow Mayor’s program “My District” was launched in the capital, aimed at the integrated development of each district of the city. As part of the program, modern public spaces are being created in the capital, a new standard of cultural, social and medical institutions is being introduced, and transport, sports and leisure infrastructure is being improved.

