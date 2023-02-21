Deputy Nilov explained the work of the future fund to help the families of the victims and veterans of the Northern Military District

February 21, 2023, 17:33 – BLiTZ – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address to the Federal Assembly, delivered on February 21 at the Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, proposed the creation of a fund to help the families of the dead and veterans of the Northern Military District. This fund will coordinate the solution of all social issues related not only to veterans of the Northern Military District, but also to the families of the victims.

Yaroslav Nilov, deputy of the State Duma and chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labour, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs (LDPR faction), spoke about the tasks the fund will perform. MK writes about it.

According to Nilov, the creation of the fund is extremely important. The Foundation will provide material, medical and psychological support to NMD veterans and the families of the victims, as well as help them with rehabilitation, prosthetics and home care. Veterans and their families will also receive assistance with education, employment, entrepreneurship and new careers.

To coordinate all these tasks, it is proposed to create a fund that will operate on the basis of a special federal law. This law will determine the legal basis for the functioning of the fund, the procedure for its work, the formation of governing bodies and the structure of the fund. Representative offices of the fund will be opened in every region of Russia.

Deputy Yaroslav Nilov believes that the most important thing is that everyone who will be involved in the work of the fund understand the importance of this initiative and treat their work responsibly. He hopes that thanks to common efforts and understanding, comprehensive assistance will be provided to the participants of the NWO, primarily to families where there are victims.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.