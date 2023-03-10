March 10 - BLiTZ. On March 10, Deputy Permanent Chairman of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky announced that the Russian side would demonstrate the information contained in correspondence with a number of states. This information was published by the RIA Novosti agency.

Deputy Representative Polyansky said that Russia in the UN Security Council will spread messages from Denmark, Germany and Sweden regarding the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipeline. Detailed information is not provided.

It is worth recalling that in the fall of 2022, a sabotage occurred at Nord Stream. Those involved in the attack are still being identified. Correspondent Hersh published the results of his independent journalistic investigation. Hersh came to the conclusion that it was the United States, together with another country, that undermined Nord Stream.

Officer Ritter: the United States is concerned that details that are inconvenient for them will be revealed