Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council after receiving new data on the blowing up of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the country to the organization, said in a Telegram channel on February 15.

“In the light of new information regarding the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, we requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 at 15:00 New York time (23:00 Moscow time),” he wrote.

A day earlier, American journalist and investigative Seymour Hersh, in an interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung, said that the decision to undermine the pipelines was initiated personally by US President Joe Biden. Moreover, the journalist admitted that the administration of the head of the White House had little thought of the likely consequences of sabotage at the joint venture.

Shortly before this, on February 8, Hersh published his own investigation. It claims that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercise in the Baltic Sea back in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, he said, were to force the FRG to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.

The investigation was taken up by Denmark, Sweden and Germany, in the area of ​​​​responsibility of which the attacks occurred. Russia was not allowed to investigate.

