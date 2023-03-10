March 10 - BLiTZ. Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Chairman from Russia at the UN, said in an interview with the American journalist Hinkle that a number of Western countries are taking part in the Russian resolution on Nord Stream against their will. The information was posted by the RIA Novosti agency.

Several Western countries are sure at once that the UN Security Council should not conduct a full investigation into the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream. According to them, there is no need. Polyansky argued his words and gave an example of their proof.

Photo: PJSC Gazprom official website www.gazprom.ru

First of all, you need to pay attention to those experts who send countries for investigation. They arrive with a prearranged response. Special services for sabotage from Western countries on the spot say there is no point in conducting this investigation. They do not even begin the task for which they have come.

Former US Secretary of Defense Scott said that the American side is afraid of information that may be found. The United States is concerned that they may become one of the suspects in the attack on the Nord Stream.

Polyansky: Russia will publish in the UN correspondence with Germany, Denmark and Sweden on the Nord Stream