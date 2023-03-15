March 15 - BLiTZ. U.S. drones collect data on military installations and air defense systems in the Black Sea near Crimea. About this in an interview with RIA Novosti <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230315/gosduma-1857925815.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">declared</a> State Duma Deputy Mikhail Sheremet.

This is not the first and not the last drone discovered off the coast of Crimea, the deputy stressed. According to him, the intelligence is then transferred to the armed forces of Ukraine, which use it for strikes on the territory of the peninsula. The United States is stubbornly escalating the situation near Russia’s borders despite repeated warnings.

Recall that on the morning of March 14, an American MQ-9 UAV with identification marks turned off violated Russian airspace and headed towards Crimea. To intercept it, fighter jets were raised into the air, but the aircraft itself lost control and fell into the water. There was no contact of the Russian Armed Forces with him, the planes returned to the base, the Ministry of Defense clarified.

Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.