February 26, 2023, 13:10 – BLiTZ – News State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet, representing Crimea, said that the plan of the Kyiv authorities to drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south is an element of the information war. About it writes RIA Novosti.

Sheremet added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in for an unpleasant surprise if they start aggressive actions.

“Ukrainian nationalists should be aware that in the event of aggression, a very unpleasant surprise awaits them,” Sheremet said.

Earlier, Vadim Skibitsky, deputy head of the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said that Ukrainian troops would be ready for a counteroffensive in the south in the spring, in order to take control of all the former regions of Ukraine, including Crimea.

Sheremet believes that such statements by the Kyiv authorities and the military are addressed to the sponsors of the war in Ukraine, in particular the United States, so that they continue to supply weapons.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 after a referendum held after the coup in Ukraine. In the referendum, 96.77% of the inhabitants of Crimea and 95.6% of the inhabitants of Sevastopol voted for joining Russia.

Ukraine continues to consider Crimea a temporarily occupied territory, but the Russian leadership recalls that the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification democratically, which was in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the issue of Crimea is finally closed.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.