February 17, 2023, 13:51 – BLiTZ – News

Yuriy Shvytkin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense, called the statement by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov that Kiev plans to “dismantle” Russia as a state absurd. Writes about this “Lenta.ru”.

According to Shvytkin, such a statement is absurd, and this is evidenced by the unity of the Russian people within the framework of a special military operation carried out by the Armed Forces, as well as unity within the Union State.

According to the politician, the European Union and the NATO bloc are at risk of falling apart faster than Russia, and inclinations are already being observed in this regard.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov said that Russia “will be dismantled” as a state and will lose its lands. He noted that the Ukrainian authorities do not intend to surrender the territories they consider their own, while Russia, on the contrary, will have to give up its lands for the sake of security in the region.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.