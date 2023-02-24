February 24, 2023, 09:40 – BLiTZ – News

Exactly one year ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine. Its goal was the complete denazification and demilitarization of the republic. The BLiTZ asked Yury Shvytkin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, to comment on the memorable date.

“The past year showed that the neo-Nazis really raised their heads and were preparing to conduct actions, including those of an offensive nature, on the primordially Russian lands.”

“The importance, necessity and timeliness of the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief regarding the conduct of a special military operation is once again confirmed. The past year showed that the neo-Nazis really raised their heads and were preparing to conduct actions, including those of an offensive nature, on the native Russian lands. And today’s events on the territory of Donbass once again confirm this,” the deputy said.

According to him, Russia tried in every possible way to avoid an escalation of the conflict, and for this, appropriate negotiations were held through political and diplomatic channels, specific demands were sent, but Ukraine and the countries of the NATO bloc and the West ignored all this.

“Ukraine plays a secondary role here, since all this comes from the countries of the West and, above all, the United States. They stupidly ignored all these signals and, of course, there was simply no other way out. In my opinion, this determined the inevitability of a special military operation,” Shvytkin said.

The politician notes that the NWO has already played a positive role in the life of the country, since the Russian society has clearly and vividly manifested the features of the Russian character – solidarity, unity, dedication. Moreover, they manifested themselves both at the front, during the conduct of hostilities, and in the rear, including as part of work at enterprises of the military-industrial complex.

“… the main thing is that people have become even more aware of the need to live in one single country – Russia.”

“Well, and, of course, the positive from the accession to Russia of Zaporozhye, the Kherson region, the DPR and the LPR is obvious. And the main thing is not what is on paper, the main thing is that people have even more realized the need to live in one single country – Russia, ”the deputy is sure.

Shvytkin emphasizes that the SVO has revealed a number of problems in our society and in the work of the state, and this is also a positive thing, because as soon as these problems are identified, they are quickly resolved.

“People, weak in spirit, who fled abroad, were afraid of losing some acquired property abroad, people with double standards and simply traitors – they manifested themselves very clearly thanks to the SVO. In addition, mobilization, albeit partial, was carried out for the first time since the Great Patriotic War, and I must say that we were not completely ready for this. This resulted in problems with uniforms, protective equipment – today, in the vast majority of these issues, these issues have been resolved, ”Shvytkin said.