The representative of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev stressed that if the Russian and Chinese sides are aimed at equality in relations, then they will become both high and productive. Kosachev’s words were quoted by the RIA Novosti agency.

March 21 – BLiTZ.

Kosachev emphasized that both countries should work towards equality through joint efforts.

A member of the Russian Federation Council noted that Washington Speaker John Kirby recently interfered in relations between Russia and China. He decided to express the opinion that the Russian side is the “little brother” and China is the “older one”. Neither Russia nor China is interested in the opinion of the West. The White House cannot be otherwise. Therefore, they compare themselves with other countries.

There are two unspoken rules in the US: either the state is in a junior relationship with America, or it is a potential threat. Washington does not build relationships differently.