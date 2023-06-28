desperate to become a new sports hub lucknow change the picture of up cricket with five world cup matches rjl

World Cup 2023: Lucknow. For the first time in the history of cricket, India is going to host the ICC ODI World Cup alone. In such a situation, there is good news for the people of Lucknow and UP. He will get to see five ODIs in his city. For the first time World Cup matches will be played in the city of Adab. Team India will be seen roaring against defending champions England on October 29 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium. According to the former Ranji and all-rounder cricketers of Lucknow, this is no less than a gift for the Lucknowi cricketers who are going through a bad situation for the last 12 years. Players from other cities of UP will get a chance to see world class cricketers from the front. Due to this, there will be a tough competition for the urge to get a place in Team India. The name of Lucknow will shine at the international level. The biggest reason behind choosing Lucknow is the cricket-loving population of UP and the world-class Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium (Ikana).