Despite not being a member, India is taking part in the G7 conference for the fourth time, know why PM Modi’s presence is special

G7 Summit: PM Modi’s 6-day foreign tour has started from Japan on Friday. PM Modi has reached Hiroshima to participate in the annual summit of G7 countries in Japan. Apart from this, PM Modi will also participate in the meeting of the top leaders of the Quad group. During his visit to Japan, PM Modi will discuss the challenges facing the world with top world leaders. Along with this, we will collectively discuss the ways to solve those problems.

PM Modi has gone on a 6-day visit: Significantly, PM Modi will visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia during his 6-day tour. He has reached Japan in the first phase of his three-nation tour. PM Modi can participate in more than 40 programs during his tour. PM Modi, who reached Japan in the first leg of his visit, tweeted that he reached Hiroshima to attend the proceedings of the G7 summit. Will also hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders.

Thoughts on solutions to global challenges: PM Modi, who arrived in Japan to participate in the G7 conference, said that his presence in the G7 summit is especially important, because this year India is presiding over the G20. In such a situation, PM Modi said that he wants to work with the G7 countries and other invited partners to discuss and eliminate the challenges facing the world and to solve those problems together.

PM Modi meets Indian Japanese: In Hiroshima, PM Modi met the Indian people living in Japan. The Prime Minister also interacted with children and members of the Indian community. PM Modi said that I am grateful to the Indian community of Hiroshima for the memorable welcome in the city. Let me tell you, when PM Modi reached the hotel after reaching Japan, he was warmly welcomed by the Indian community.

PM Modi will participate in many programs: PM Modi, who reached Japan to participate in the G7 summit, will be in Hiroshima from May 19 to May 21. During this, PM Modi can present his views on the challenges facing the world including food, fertilizers and energy security. Apart from this, he can also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of many other countries of Japan. The G7 includes Japan, America, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Italy as well as the European Union.