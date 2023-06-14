Despite the ban in Jharkhand, the sand game continues, vehicles running on the streets to escape from the police

Jharkhand News: Despite the ban by NGT in Jharkhand, these days illegal sand mining and trading is going on openly in Barkagaon block of Hazaribagh district. Due to this, the government is losing revenue of lakhs of rupees every day. Sand is being excavated illegally near Chavaniya river bridge, Kandtari bridge under construction, Shibadih bridge, Badmahi river bridge, Gondalpura river bridge, Chorka river bridge in Barkagaon. Due to which the existence of rivers is in danger. On the other hand, if this is not stopped, then the bridge built and the bridge under construction may collapse in the coming rainy season.

Increased courage of sand mafia

Here, the teachers and parents of Chorka Pandariya Upgraded Primary School say that the existence of the school is in danger due to the sand being mined near the school. Information has been given regarding illegal sand mining from block administration to district administration. Illegal transportation of sand in the block is done by tractors, turbo and hyva. However, occasional surveillance and action is taken by the Barkagaon police. If the police stay on the roads to stop the illegal business of sand, then the drivers of tractors and highways do business of sand through the streets of the locality. During the operation of tractors, the people of the village and the street are sleeping due to the sound of tractors.

sand falling on the road

Sand carrying vehicles carry overloaded sand. At the same time, they do not even carry sand covered, due to which sand keeps falling on the roads. Due to this, due to sand falling in the eyes of bike drivers, there is a possibility of road accident. Along with this, due to the sand falling on the roads, the bikers are also in fear of slipping. Dozens of road accidents have happened due to sand falling on the roads.

Tender has not been done for any rivers: Mining Inspector

Inspector of Mining Department, Sunil Kumar says that no tender has been done for any river in Barkagaon block. Action will be taken against mining. Even if there is some political pressure, but we are ready to take action.

Excavation of sand in these rivers

Excavation of sand is in full swing in Barkagaon block of Hazaribagh’s Chhaniya river, Sirma river, Manjhala Bala river of Haharo river, Mahudi river, Sonpura, Badmahi river, Sandh river, Harli, Vishrampur, Gondalpura river, Kandtari river, Mirzapur river and other rivers. Is. Due to this the existence of rivers is in danger. Due to the lifting of sand from the rivers, huge pits have been formed, due to which the bridges of many rivers are becoming weak. At the same time, trees and plants are also being uprooted on the banks of the river.