Despite the huge decline in the two wheelers sector, these vehicles of electric and petrol engines continue to dominate?

The Indian two-wheeler industry faced headwinds in June 2023 with declining figures and the market presented a mixed performance. The two wheelers sector saw only a nominal increase of 1.68% in June 2023 as compared to June 2022. In the market, while iconic brands continue to dominate the market, their once impressive sales figures have declined over the past year. This has left room for criticism and skepticism about their strategies in the face of market challenges. There itself Splendor and Activa Hero Splendor and Honda Activa saw a massive decline in sales of 32.16% and 35.67% respectively, despite maintaining their dominance in the two-wheeler market for a long time.

Top Selling Petrol Engine Two Wheeler

Hero Splendor retained its crown as the best selling two-wheeler in India with 203,062 units.

Honda Activa sold 130,830 units. Though lower than the June 2022 figures, the Activa continued to be the best selling scooter in India.

Pulsar’s waning sheen Bajaj’s Pulsar series suffered a major blow, with sales falling 22.90% to 67,134 units, struggling to find its footing amid changing consumer preferences and new entrants.

CB Shine and Jupiter hit a good jump, Honda CB Shine progressed by selling 99,254 units, which is 19.25% higher than last year. It is one of the few two wheelers that has taken off.

Similarly, TVS Jupiter did good business by selling 64,252 units, which is 11.36% higher than June 2022.

Breaking all odds, Hero Passion scaled new heights with 47,554 units with an impressive growth of 1192.93%.

Hero MotoCorp’s HF Deluxe and TVS Access declined marginally, yet retained their positions in the top-10 list.

Ola Electric recorded its lowest monthly sales of the year, falling below the 20,000-mark for the first time since March.

45,734 e-scooters and e-bikes sold in June 2023

In the electric two-wheeler market, 45,734 e-scooters and e-bikes were sold in June 2023, showing a decline of 56.6 percent from the industry’s best ever performance (105,338 units) in May 2023. However, when compared to last year’s figures from June 2022 (44,381 units), it was a smaller increase of 3 percent.

Ola Electric sold 17,585 units

Bengaluru-based startup Ola Electric continues to be the market leader but saw a sharp drop in sales, recording the lowest monthly sales of the year and falling below the 20,000-mark for the first time since March. Despite this, it was the least affected of all the top players, registering a month-on-month decline of less than 40%.

TVS Electric sold 7,791 units

TVS iQube was leading the way in terms of sales and growth, achieving an impressive figure of 20,397 sales in May 2023. The FAME-II subsidy cut came at a bad time for e-scooters, and resulted in the MoM. iQube sales declined by more than 60 percent in June. Despite this, the TVS EV 2W remained at the second spot on the sales chart, though now far behind the Ola Electric.

Ather Energy sold 4,551 units

The FAME-II subsidy was crucial for companies like Ather Energy, which has been one of the more successful EV startup stories in India. And hence, it is one of the more severely affected by the cut, especially since its 450X e-scooter was already costlier even when the subsidy was in full force. As a result, Ather has seen a sharp drop of 70 percent from its May 2023 figure of 15,407 units

2,966 units of Bajaj

Bajaj Chetak sales crossed the 10,000-unit mark in May 2023, but the subsidy cut has reduced that number to less than 3,000 units in June. Once again, the Chetak is the most expensive electric scooter sold in India, and the subsidy cut has resulted in it being costlier by over Rs.20,000.

Ampere sold 1,602 units

With the launch of Primus, its first truly in-house product, Ampere moves closer to reaching the 10,000 units mark in May 2023. However, as a result of the subsidy revision, the prices of the Primus increased by close to Rs 40,000, which directly affected the sales. A sharp MoM drop of more than 80 percent was observed in Ampere.

5 best E-Scooters in India, which will give the best performance along with style automotive industry in India