Despite the love marriage in Bhagalpur, the newly married woman went up for dowry, was to become a mother after a week, husband arrested

A state in Eastern India: Kajal Yadav, wife of Sajan Yadav, who was living on rent in Barari area of ​​Bhagalpur district, died on Saturday. In the said case, the people of the maternal side of the deceased first reached the Pirpainti police station. He informed the police that his daughter was murdered for dowry. As soon as the information was received, the Pirpainti police swung into action. On Saturday itself, the police arrested Sajan Yadav, who was going to his ancestral home in Pirpainti, carrying Kajal’s body. It is being told that Sajan Yadav was going from Bhagalpur to Pirpainti by loading the dead body in the car. Meanwhile, the police arrested him near Jichho Pokhar and recovered the body. The dead body was immediately sent for postmortem by the Pirpainti police on Saturday itself.

Both fell in love during the stage show

On the other hand, due to the incident being of Barari area, Pirpainti police station sent the people of the deceased’s maternal side to Barari along with the application in the case and also handed over the arrested accused husband to Barari police. On Sunday, the police sent the accused Sajan Yadav to judicial custody. According to the information received, both Sajan Yadav and Kajal Kumari used to sing. The two fell in love during the stage show itself and both got married last year. Both of them used to live on rent in Burari for work.

Delivery was due on June 26

It is being told that Kajal was 9 months pregnant. After about a week, her delivery was to happen on 26th June. After Kajal’s health deteriorated during the day on Saturday, she was taken to the doctor. where he died. Her husband Sajan had also informed about this to Kajal’s parents. After reaching the parents, a case has been registered against Saajan and his family alleging dowry harassment.

