Details of 54 departments will be in Patna’s Gazetteer, final draft of 18 chapters will be completed by August 15

Patna DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh held a meeting of District Level Gazetteer Draft Publication Coordination Committee for the publication of Patna District Gazetteer. In this the progress in draft publication was reviewed. The DM said that the Gazetteer of Patna district is likely to be published in September. There are a total of 18 chapters in the Gazetteer. The final draft of all 18 chapters will be completed by 15th August. The final draft of the manuscript of the four chapters of the Gazetteer was presented before the committee.

E-copy will also be published

DM said that there is authentic, public useful and interesting information in all formats. The DM said that after the draft is ready, it will be sent to the Revenue and Land Reforms Department. He said that along with the hard copy of Patna District Gazetteer, e-copy will also be published. Along with the website of the district, it will be available in all major libraries and educational institutions.

Details of 54 departments will remain

The DM said that every detail of about 54 departments and offices will be there in the gazetteer to be published. All kinds of information and details including literature and culture, education, architecture, geography and natural resources, administration, law and order and justice, health, agriculture, industry, tourism, banking of Patna district will be there. It will be very useful for administrators, researchers, journalists, students, tourists, politicians, industrialists and other curious persons.

Patna’s iconic building, Samrat Ashoka Convention Center, Bapu Auditorium, Civilization Gate, Gyan Bhawan, Bihar Museum, famous educational and management institutions, Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Patliputra University, Chandragupta Management Institute, historical structures, tourist places etc. will be mentioned in the Gazetteer. Authentic and certified details will be available on all subjects including Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan, Agriculture Road Map, Patna Smart City, Patna Metro Rail Corporation, Energy, Disaster Management.

How much Patna has developed in 53 years, will be known from Gazetteer, will be published in October

The last publication was in the year 1970

DM said that the last publication of Patna District Gazetteer was in the year 1970. There has been a lot of change and expansion in the activities in the last 53 years. DDC, Additional Collector, Additional Collector Disaster Management, Special Subdivision Officer, Additional District Magistrate General were also present in the meeting.

