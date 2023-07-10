Devastation due to rain in Himachal Pradesh, life affected, next 24 hours more heavy

Shimla, 10 July (Hindustan Times). Heavy rains have caused havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Today it is raining heavily for the third day as well. Because of this, life has been badly affected. The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of heavy rain in the next 24 hours as well. Flood warnings have been sounded in six districts of Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Mandi.

It is raining heavily in all the districts of the state including the capital Shimla since the early hours of Monday. All educational institutions are closed today. The government has declared a holiday for educational institutions tomorrow as well. Today is holiday in Himachal High Court and all district courts. The government has alerted all the departments to deal with any kind of disaster. Helpline numbers have been issued in all the 12 districts. Information about any kind of disaster can be given on toll free numbers 1070 and 1077 of the State Disaster Control Room.

Rivers and drains in the state are in spate due to heavy rains. Six tourists got stuck on the banks of the swollen Beas river at Nagwai in Mandi district last night. The NDRF team rescued them and brought them out safely. These tourists include Ajay Sharma, Arun Sharma, Manish Sharma and Roshan Lal from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and Anuj and Vishnu from Assam.Transport, electricity and drinking water supply were severely affected due to landslides at various places during the torrential rains. happened.

p style=”text-align: justify;”>According to the report of the State Disaster Management Authority, 828 roads, 4686 power transformers and 785 water schemes have been closed across the state till Monday morning. Three National Highways in Mandi, Kullu and Sirmaur districts are also blocked by landslides. 203 roads were closed in Mandi district, 164 in Kullu, 137 in Sirmaur, 122 in Shimla, 88 in Lahaul-Spiti, 77 in Solan, 14 in Una, 13 in Bilaspur. In Kullu district, there has been a power failure due to failure of 1849 transformers.

709 transformers are closed in Solan, 643 in Mandi, 551 in Shimla, 473 in Sirmaur, 272 in Lahaul-Spiti, 97 in Una and 89 in Kinnaur. Water supply has been affected in Shimla due to the closure of 484 water schemes. 87 water schemes are stalled in Bilaspur and 75 in Mandi. The Meteorological Department has said that Nainadevi in ​​Bilaspur district has the highest number of 198, Dharamshala in Kangra 191, Gopipur in Dehra 175, Una 169, Solan 165, Dhaulakuan 161, Rohru 160, Nahan 138, Mandi 118 and 105 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Palampur.