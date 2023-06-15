Devendra Fadnavis wishes the team of the film ‘Adipurush’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is continuously tweeting about Hindi films. Now he has congratulated the team of the film ‘Adipurush’ by tweeting. Earlier, he gave a statement on the controversy started by ‘The Kerala Story’. Later he also tweeted for the film ‘Savarkar’. Recently Devendra Fadnavis has tweeted for the success of Om Raut’s film ‘Adipurush’. The film is releasing on Friday, 16 June. Through this film, some incidents from the life of Lord Shriram have been presented to the audience.

In a photo posted with his tweet, Devendra Fadnavis himself is seen watching the trailer of the film ‘Adipurush’ on a large desktop on the office table. Fadnavis tweeted, “Praying that Adipurush Prabhu Shriram blesses the film ‘Adipurush’ based on the life of Maryada Purushottam Shriram. Best wishes to the director, producer and the entire team of the film!” Manoj Muntashir has also been tagged in this tweet. The film ‘Adipurush’ will be released in theaters on June 16. It is also being said that after the next 50 days it will also be shown on the OTT platform. It is also reported that a deal has been done with Amazon Prime. Kriti Sanon is playing the role of Maa Sita and Prabhas is playing the role of Prabhu Shriram in this film. Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana in the film.Hindustan News/ Lokesh Chandra/Sunil