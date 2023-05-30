Devnad Damodar Festival at 44 places in Jharkhand today, Governor CP Radhakrishnan will participate in Rajarappa of Ramgarh

Ranchi. Devnad Damodar Festival is being organized on Tuesday (May 30) under the aegis of Yugantar Bharti, Nature Foundation and Damodar Bachao Andolan. The main function is being organized at Maa Chinnamastika Temple, Rajarappa. Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest of the festival. Along with Rajrappa, Damodar Festival is being organized at 44 other places in Jharkhand.

The movement started in 2004

President of Damodar Bachao Andolan and member of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Saryu Rai said in a statement that the festival is being organized from 5 pm to 7.15 pm on May 30. During this, the Governor will take part in Nad Pujan, Aarti and Seminar etc. The movement was started in 2004 on the day of Ganga Dussehra to save Damodar. This is the 19th year. People have accepted that the water of Damodar has become clean. People have also believed that Damodar has become free from industrial pollution up to 95 percent.

Naxal News: Big conspiracy of Naxalites in Jharkhand failed, 5 IED bombs recovered from forest

Now Damodar will be freed from urban pollution

Saryu Rai told that during the Damodar Samiksha Yatra in the year 2022, a resolution was taken in Rajarappa that now Damodar will be freed from urban pollution. There was also talk of setting up STP (sewerage treatment plant) in this regard. A letter was written to the Government of India only last year. The Government of India showed generosity and sent money to the State Government for STP. This money was given to set up STPs in Ramgarh, Dhanbad and Phusro. The district administration has decided to install STP in Chas from DMFT fund. Those from Patratu Thermal and Chandrapura Thermal are getting STPs installed at their own expense.

Jharkhand: Orgy of masked criminals in Mother Hatchery, looted Rs 14 lakh including gold chain by taking hostage

Will be organized at 44 places in Jharkhand

Shri Rai told that along with Ramgarh, Damodar Festival is being organized at 44 other places of the state. River worship, aarti, seminar, cultural programs, awareness campaign etc. will be organized at all these places. He told that the coming year will be celebrated as Gratitude Year or Thanksgiving Year. In these 19 years of the movement, those who directly or indirectly took part in the movement to free the Damodar river from pollution, will meet all of them and express their gratitude.