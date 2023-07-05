Devotees coming to Babadham after filling water from Sultanganj, keep these things in mind, Shiva is happy after listening to the words.

Shravani Mela 2023: The devotees of Bholenath eagerly wait for the month of Shravan. In the auspicious month of Shiva, the devotees pick up water from the northern Ganges of Sultanganj, located in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, and carry kanwar and perform Jalabhishek of Baba Baidyanath at Babadham in Deoghar by traveling 107 kilometers on foot till Deoghar while chanting bol bom, bol bom. Are.

Keep these things in mind after filling water

After filling water in Kanwar from Sultanganj’s Uttarwahini Ganga with Sankalp, Kanwaris have to follow many rules to maintain the purity of Kanwar on the way. Devotees fulfill it completely. It is described in Skanda Purana that those men and women who complete their journey by keeping a kanwar on their shoulders, they get the virtue of Ashwamedha Yagya. This is the reason why lakhs of Kanwariyas come along with Kanwar to perform Jalabhishek of Baba Baidyanath in the month of Sawan. In order to come, Kanwariyas are known only by the name of Bam all the way and all the people pronounce Bol Bam on the way.

Shiva is pleased by speaking bol-bomb

There is a story behind why Kanwarias say bombs. Astrologer Pramod Shringari tells that when Mata Sati left her body in the Yagya of King Daksha. After that Lord Bhole had cut the neck of Daksh, after that Lord Shankar had put the goat’s head on King Daksh to revive Daksh. The speech of a goat that came out of Daksh’s mouth was very dear to Shankar, due to which Lord Shankar was pleased. Bhole Shankar was pleased on stealing the pride of King Daksha, especially after listening to the sound of the goat, since then the devotees please Lord Shankar by pronouncing Bam-Bam Har-Har Bam-Bam. This is the reason why the slogan of ‘Bol-Bam’ echoes from Sultanganj to Baba Mandir.

Baba’s miracle on the beltpaths of Deoghar!