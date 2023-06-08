Devotees will be able to visit Tirupati Balaji in Jammu from today, Amit Shah will inaugurate, know the specialty of the temple

The construction work of Tirupati Balaji Temple in Jammu has been completed and from today itself this temple is going to be opened for all the pilgrims. If media reports are to be believed then Home Minister Amit Shah is going to inaugurate this temple through virtual medium. LG Manoj Sinha can also be present in the inauguration ceremony. For information, let us tell you that this temple of Jammu is the sixth Balaji temple built outside Andhra Pradesh. Earlier Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had built Tirupati Balaji temples in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kanyakumari, Delhi and Bhubaneswar. Let us know some special things related to this temple.

This temple built on 62 acres



Jammu Tirupati Balaji Temple has been constructed in two phases and in 62 acres of land. This temple is situated here in Majin amidst the beautiful Shivalik forests. There are many facilities available for the devotees in this temple. Ved Pathshala, Hostel, Rooms, Kalyanmandapam and Vahanmandapam have been constructed in the premises of the temple. Not only this, an 8 feet tall idol of Lord Venkateswara has also been installed in the main sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Temple built at a cost of 33 crores



Tirupati Balaji Temple of Jammu has been built at a cost of Rs 33.22 crore. It is being speculated that due to this temple, religious and pilgrimage tourism will get a boost in the Union Territory. For information, let us tell you that this grand temple falls on the way between Jammu and Katra, where the temple of Mata Vaishno Devi is also located.

Bhumi Pujan was done on 13 June 2021



The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has given this land on lease for 40 years to the TTD Board. After which Tirupati Devasthanam started the construction work of the temple here. Bhoomipujan of this temple was done on 13 June 2021. Well-known faces from all over the country including the Union Minister had arrived to participate in the program of Bhoomipujan. As we told you that the doors of this temple are being opened for the devotees from today and a lot of enthusiasm is being seen among the devotees.