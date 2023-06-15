Devotees will pull Lord Jagannath’s chariot in Agra, preparations for 5-day Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra Festival

Agra. Nayan Utsav will be organized on June 18 at Shri Jagannath Temple in Agra. Before this, the five-day Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra Festival will begin on June 16. Hundreds of devotees from India and abroad have started arriving to take part in the Rath Mahotsav along with local devotees. Only the devotees will pull the Lord’s chariot with their own hands. Arvind Swaroop, President of ISKCON Temple Agra, has given this information on the release of the poster of the festival at the Youth Hostel of Agra.

Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra on 20th June

Arvind Swaroop, president of ISKCON temple Agra, told that on June 20, Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra will be organized with devotion. This Rath Yatra will start from Mahadev Temple located at Balkeshwar. While visiting Kamla Nagar area, ISKCON temple will reach Rashmi Nagar. Devotees of Shri Hari will take his chariot to the temple by pulling it with a rope. Rath Yatra will also be welcomed at various places.

Will give darshan to devotees in Nayan Utsav

Arvind Swaroop told that on June 16 and 17, an invitation tour will be taken out to invite the residents of the city for the Rath Yatra. According to belief, after 14 days of being ill, Shri Hari will appear to the devotees on June 18 at the Nayan Utsav organized in the temple premises. Here for 14 days after treatment and simple food of Shri Hari, Prasad of 56 bhog will be offered.

These programs will be organized

On June 16, at 5 to 7 pm, an invitation tour will be taken out from Sindhi Bazar to Belaganj Tirahe. On June 17, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, the invitation tour will go from Balkeshwar Mahadev Temple to Shri Jagannath Temple, Kamla Nagar. On June 18, Nayan Utsav will start at 4:30 pm at Shri Jagannath Temple Kamla Nagar. On June 19, the Mahabhog of Shri Jagannath ji will be held from 4 pm to 10:00 pm and there will be a bhajan evening at 6:00 pm. On June 20, the Rath Yatra will go from Balkeshwar Mahadev Temple to Kamla Nagar Shri Jagannath Temple from 2:00 pm.