Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: Devshayani Ekadashi starts from June 29, no auspicious work will be done for five months, know auspicious time

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: Devshayani Ekadashi is starting from today i.e. 29th June. This time in 2023, no auspicious work will be done for five months from Devshayani Ekadashi. Because from Thursday Lord Vishnu will go into Yoga Nidra till Devshayani Ekadashi. In such a situation, when Lord Vishnu comes out of Yog Nidra on Devshayani Ekadashi, Chaturmas will end. With this, Devshayani Ekadashi will be held on 23 November. Let’s know the complete details.

When will Devshayani Ekadashi start

Acharya Anand Dubey told that the beauty of marriage will end on June 29, 2023 with Devshayani Ekadashi. There will be no auspicious functions like marriage in the whole five months. On November 23, the phase of marriages will start again from Devshayani Ekadashi.

Ekadashi auspicious time

In fact, the Ekadashi date of the Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month has started today, June 29, 2023, at 3.18 am and will remain on the next day, June 30, 2023, till 2.42 pm.

Auspicious work stopped from Devshayani Ekadashi

Please tell that according to Acharya Anand Dubey, Lord Vishnu will remain in Yoga Nidra for five months after Ekadashi. During this, auspicious works like house warming, marriage, engagement and sacred thread will not be possible. This time Devshayani Ekadashi is falling on Thursday.

What measures should be taken to do auspicious work

If you want to do auspicious work on Devshayani Ekadashi, then you can start the work by praising Lord Shiva. For this you have to recite Rudrashtakam. By which Lord Vishnu is also pleased along with Lord Shiva. By doing this you can start auspicious work. By the way, try not to do any auspicious work before 23 November 2023.

