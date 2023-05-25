DGP RK Vishwakarma reached Kanpur, lack of policing in the city, instructions given for improvement

Kanpur : DGP Dr. RK Vishwakarma reached the city on Thursday to see the policing system. After seeing three presentations in the police line, the DGP said that after the formation of the commissionerate, there have been many changes and improvements in the city’s policing system, but more reforms are still needed. He reached Kanpur Circuit House at around 9.30 am. Police Commissioner BP Jogdand, Joint CP Anand Prakash Tiwari, IG Range Prashant Kumar and other officers were present to welcome him. The police commissioner honored him by giving him a bouquet. After taking the guard of honor there, the DGP left for the police lines.

inspected the police line

Before the arrival of the DGP, the traffic was diverted from Sarsaiya Ghat intersection. DGP reached Police Lines at 10 am on Thursday. There he inspected the police quarters, mess, police court room etc. After this, he held a review meeting with the officials of Kanpur Range and Kanpur Police Commissionerate. During this, three presentations were presented by the Police Commissionerate in front of the DGP.

DGP saw the presentation and gave instructions

There was a presentation of traffic in the review meeting. In this, the cuts were closed in the city. Diversion in Rawatpur, Moolganj, Gumti, Jarib Chowki and efforts made to reduce the jam caused by the crossing were told. During this, videos of the conversation of the passers-by were also shown, who got relief from the jam. After watching this presentation, the DGP appreciated the traffic changes made in the city. He said that jam is a big problem of Kanpur. With such continuous efforts it can be eradicated.

Along with this, the second presentation was about the crimes happening in Kanpur. A comparative report of the crimes committed before and after the formation of the Police Commissionerate was presented. Considerable improvement was reported in this. The DGP has also discussed the methods of police investigation with the officers. The third presentation was shown of the new headquarters of the Police Commissionerate being built near the Women’s Police Station.

Report: Ayush Tiwari

