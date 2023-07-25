Dhanbad: BDO’s strong stance on digging pits with JCB in MNREGA mango orchard, FIR lodged against five people including chief

On Monday, an FIR has been lodged at Topchanchi police station against five people, including chief Basanti Devi, for digging a pit with JCB in Birsa Munda mango orchard in Bhelwatand of Gendnavadih panchayat. In the case registered on the application of BPO Rajeev Kumar, apart from the chief, panchayat servant Gyan Prasad Singh Chaudhary, employment servant Akhilesh Prasad Mahato, beneficiary Sanjho Devi and unknown JCB operator have been made accused. It is written in the application that without getting the work done, Rs 4835 has been sent to the account of the beneficiary and her husband. For this the chief, panchayat servant, employment servant, beneficiary and unknown JCB owner are responsible.

physical inspection of the scheme

Earlier on Monday, PO Manoj Kumar, MNREGA Ombudsman Bhupendra Srivastava, BPO Rajeev Kumar, AE Gupteshwar Prasad, JE Pappu Soni inspected the work site. During this, Chief Basanti Devi, Labhuk Sanjho Devi, employment servant Akhilesh Mahato, Akash Singh of the social audit team, Naresh Mahato etc. were also there. During this, it was found that pits were made from JCB for horticulture. Beneficiary Sanjho Devi told that on July 14, a pit has been made with JCB. After investigation, all reached the block office. Here BDO Rajesh Ekka reached Topchanchi police station after taking the file from Panchayat Sevak. A case was registered here on the application of BPO Rajeev Kumar.

State member of MNREGA Watch accused of assault

Here, MNREGA Watch’s state member and general horticulture district advisor Baijnath Mahato has filed an application at Topchanchi police station alleging that chief husband Bhagirath Prasad Mahato, Bhainsur Thakur Prasad Mahato and Thakur Mahato were beaten to death in front of the investigation team. After first treatment of Baijnath Mahato in CHC, the doctors referred him to Dhanbad.

Chief accused of assault

On the other hand, Chief Basanti Devi has accused Baijnath Mahato, Akash Singh and Ram Naresh Mahato of abusing them. It is said that on refusing, she beat up her husband Bhagirath Mahato and snatched three thousand rupees, mobile phone and gold chain from her neck. The Police is investigating.

There will be surprise inspection of development plans: DDC

Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Shashi Prakash Singh said that there will be a surprise inspection of the government’s development plans. If any discrepancy is found in any scheme, an FIR will be lodged immediately. That’s why the concerned departmental officers should execute the development plans with full transparency.

Dhanbad: Thanedar entered the house at 11 pm and tore my T-shirt, minor girl alleged