Dhanbad: Bike riders getting injured by falling in potholes, pedestrians are also devastated

The condition of the roads of the city has deteriorated due to the rains of three to four days. Everyone is upset because of potholes on the roads. Rain water gets accumulated in the pits. This often leads to accidents. Two wheelers become uncontrolled. The driver and the passenger on it get injured. Not only this, because of the mud, even walking becomes difficult. They slip and get hurt. Common citizens are very upset with this situation. Appealed to the responsible several times, but did not get any result. Even if repair is done somewhere, its quality is so bad that potholes again appear on the road.

condition of the main roads of the city

Mandal Basti, ISM Bypass

Big potholes have been formed at many places on the road of Mandal Basti ISM bypass. It has been only a few years since the bypass was built and the condition of the road has deteriorated. It is one of the important roads of the city. This road directly connects the Police Line to Rani Dam Talab Dhaiya. This road gets waterlogged in the rains. It is not known where the pit is. Because of this many accidents happen.

Hari Narayan Colony

Potholes have been made in the roads of Hari Narayan Colony. It has become difficult to walk on the road due to mud and slippery. As a result, people and school children going through these roads are also facing a lot of trouble while walking. Due to the rainy season, the possibility of accident has increased. The water from the drain passing by the side of the road comes on the road in the rainy season. This adds to the trouble.

Doctors Colony, Saraidhela

The condition of the road of Doctors Colony of Saraidhela is also very pathetic. Due to non-construction of the road for a long time, the people here have to face difficulties during the rainy season. Due to the filling of water in the pits of the roads, there is a danger of uncontrolled especially two wheelers. Most of the people use this route to reach Saraidhela quickly by avoiding the jam of the main road.

Jagjivan Nagar

The condition of the road of Jagjivan Nagar is also bad. This road connects Saraidhela to Police Line. This road also leads to the Central Hospital. People living in these areas are facing a lot of problems due to water logging on the road. People here tell that the road has been bad for a long time. Requests were made several times for its repair, but no hearing was done.

Pandit Clinic Road

Bhanu Chandra Baranwal, a resident of Pandit Clinic Road, says that the road here has been in the same condition for the last eight years. Due to the potholes on the road, people have to face a lot of trouble in traffic. Despite complaining to the councilor of the locality, no work was done on it. Because of this there is resentment among the local people.

That’s why potholes are made on the roads

One is the poor design of the road and to keep the cost down, the contractor uses poor quality material. In such a situation the road becomes weak. Continuous driving of vehicles on it causes cracks, which later turn into potholes. Another important reason for the potholes on the roads is the lack of proper repair of the road. Because of this, pits are formed again after some time of repair.

After violent clash between two parties in Dhanbad, silence spread in the area, police arrested 34 people so far in dhanbad