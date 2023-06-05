Dhanbad: BP, diarrhea, vomiting patients increased as soon as mercury rose, 210 beds full in medicine department

Dhanbad: With the increase of heat, there has been a sudden increase in the number of patients of heat-borne diseases. The situation is that in Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH), the biggest hospital of the district, all the 210 beds of the Department of Medicine are full since Saturday. Patients have to wait for the beds to become vacant here. Seeing the serious condition of the patients, some are being kept in other wards. At present, most of the patients in the medicine department are reaching the hospital with the problem of high blood pressure, diarrhoea, vomiting, restlessness along with insomnia. The number of patients suffering from heat stroke has also increased in two days. The HOD of the department, Dr. UK Ojha said that the number of patients suffering from high BP, diarrhoea, vomiting, insomnia and restlessness increases in summer. There can be many reasons for restlessness and insomnia in summer. BP patients who stay outside for a long time in extreme heat may feel restless. Lack of sleep can also cause restlessness.

Patients arriving with complaint of hit stroke

Dr. UK Ojha told that at present patients are reaching the OPD with complaints of vomiting, high fever, weakness, headache, vertigo etc. Generally these are symptoms of heat stroke.

Avoid eating outside, do not leave empty stomach

Dr. UK Ojha told that to avoid diarrhea, first of all avoid eating outside food. Avoid consuming fried food in summer. Drink more and more soft drinks. To avoid heatstroke, it is necessary to always keep the stomach full. Do not leave the house on an empty stomach. Consume salt-sugar solution, buttermilk, lemon-water, mango sherbet, lassi, watermelon, melon, cucumber, cucumber etc. Wipe the body with cold water from time to time.