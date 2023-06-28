Dhanbad: CBI will interrogate several officers and personnel in honorarium scam

Dhanbad News: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will interrogate several officials and personnel of the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (SIMFER) in the honorarium scam of more than Rs 1.39 billion. A list has been prepared regarding this. Along with this, information will also be sought from the benefited employees regarding the withdrawal of the amount. Those who allegedly made disturbances in the coal sampling report may also be questioned.

According to the sources, the CBI has conducted several rounds of investigation into the irregularities in the honorarium case in Simfer. During the investigation, it was found that the former Director of Sinfer, Dr. PK Singh and Chief Scientist AK Singh, transferred the honorarium amount in the names of many such personnel who are not entitled to it. The amount was transferred in the name of class III, IV employees. There is also an allegation of giving money to some temporary and daily wage workers of Dhanbad and Digwadih branch. Which is against the rules.

Sources said that in the investigation it has been found that the amount has been transferred to the account of the personnel. Most of them withdraw cash from the bank almost within a week after receiving the amount. CBI will give notice to such personnel. It will be asked why the money was withdrawn immediately and where it was spent. Be aware that the CBI has registered an FIR in the honorarium scam on Monday. In this, Dr. PK Singh, former director of Sinpher and AK Singh, chief scientist, have been made accused. Others have been made unknown accused. There is an allegation of taking honorarium of Rs 15,36,72,000 on former director and Rs 9,04,31,337 on AK Singh.

There has been objection on the coal sampling report

In this case, the things of disturbances in the coal sampling report are also coming to the fore. Most of the power companies complained that fairness was not being maintained in the coal sampling investigation report. In this, many officials of Sinfer have also been accused of irregularities and benefiting from coal companies.

If the amount is recovered, many workers will be trapped

Throughout the day on Tuesday, discussions were going on inside the institute regarding the honorarium scam. Small workers are skeptical about what they will do if the process of recovery of the amount is done. From where will the amount be returned. At present, the recovery of the amount has been stayed under an order of the Jharkhand High Court.

FIR registered against two officers of Sinfer in honorarium scam, know what is the whole matter scam