Dhanbad: Daughter saved from becoming a girl child in Govindpur, elder sister saved like this with the help of police-administration

Jharkhand News: In Govindpur of Dhanbad, the elder sister saved the younger sister from child marriage. Among the four sisters, the information about the marriage of the younger sister was given by the third sister to the police-administration. As soon as the information was received, due to the activeness of the police-administration, the life of a girl child was saved from being ruined due to child marriage. The marriage of a 14-year-old girl with a young man from Baliyapur was fixed. But, as soon as the police administration got the information, they reached the spot and convinced the girl’s parents and saved the girl from child marriage.

what is the matter

A 14-year-old girl living in RS Mod College area of ​​Govindpur was about to get married. Block Development Officer Santosh Kumar and Police Inspector Jitendra Kumar got information about this. Both the officers took it seriously and sent a team of officers to Ratanpur. Police-administration officials reached the residence of the girl in Ratanpur along with the team. It was told that the girl has four sisters. Two are married. The marriage of the third sister was fixed in Baliapur, but the boys wanted to marry the fourth sister. Due to the youngest being a minor, the family members do not want to marry her, but due to the pressure of the boys, they agreed to marry.

The third sister informed the police-administration about the marriage of the younger sister.

The date of marriage was fixed on July 14, but before that the police administrative officers were informed about the child marriage by their third daughter. As soon as the information was received, the police administrative officers went to his house and held a meeting among all. At first the family members did not agree to break the marriage, but when the police-administration officer showed strictness, then the family members agreed to break the child marriage.

Now only after 18 years the daughter would get married

The girl’s mother gave a written statement that she was not aware of the Child Marriage Act. For this reason he had fixed the marriage. Now she will get married only after 18 years. After this decision, on the information of BEEO, the headmaster of High School Bagsuma reached her house and also took admission of that girl in class nine. Now that girl child will go to school and study. BEEO Vinod Pandey and Rajiv Ranjan, former head Mihir Kumar Mandal, BRP Rajesh Mandal, Meghnath Dhivar, Niranjan Mahato, Lata Devi, BPO Deepak Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Rajeev Dhivar, Bablu Dhivar etc were present in the meeting.

Took the matter of child marriage seriously: Block Education Dissemination Officer

In this case, Block Development Officer Santosh Kumar said that as soon as the Block Education Dissemination Officer informed him about child marriage, he immediately took the matter seriously and contacted Police Inspector Jitendra Kumar to stop it. He said that the police inspector cooperated and prevented a girl child from getting married. He said that he did his duty. Played his role as Block Development Officer cum Child Marriage Prohibition Officer.

The girl’s life was saved in time: Police Inspector

At the same time, Police Inspector Jitendra Kumar said that as soon as he was informed about the child marriage by the Block Development Officer. Leaving aside other matters, he got involved in this matter and sent police officers and forces from the police station and conducted a meeting in Ratanpur in the presence of block education extension officers. Common people also participated in this and a girl’s life was saved. He said that if other such cases happen somewhere, he will take quick action on getting the information.

