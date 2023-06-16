Dhanbad: Fierce debate between Zip President and Medical Officer in-charge at Topchanchi CHC, VIDEO viral

Jharkhand News: Uncomfortable situation arose on Friday at the Sahobahiyar CHC center located on GT Road of Topchanchi block under Dhanbad district, when medical officer in-charge of the center Dr. Shweta Gunjan and Zilla Parishad president Sharda Singh got into a heated argument. During this, both of them called each other very good and bad. Seeing the uproar, a crowd gathered there, and the patient and his family members also looked relaxed.

what is the matter

A video went viral on social media on Friday morning in which a cow was seen entering the labor room of the CHC and eating the papers and goods kept there. After this, Zilla Parishad President Sharda Singh and Zilla Parishad member Vikas Kumar Mahato reached CHC at 11.30 am. Both started inspecting there. During this, a lot of dirt was found in the toilet there. At the same time, even in this summer, pregnant women and children were sleeping on Rexine’s bed. He didn’t even get pillow cover and bed sheet. The fan of the labor room was also switched off. One woman complained about not getting breakfast, while another accused her of taking Rs 900 in the name of delivery. It was also said that if the patient does not listen, then he is referred to Dhanbad. After hearing all this, the Zip President started questioning Dr. Shweta Gunjan, the in-charge Medical Officer regarding these disturbances, then she said let’s find out. We are in charge of three days. After this both the debates started.

who said what

Dr Shweta Gunjan: We are in charge of three days. Who remains in such charge. We don’t want to be in charge.

Sharda Singh: You give it in writing that you do not want to be in charge.

Dr Shweta Gunjan: We are giving in writing.

Sharda Singh: You lower your voice, if your mistake is caught then you are speaking loudly.

Dr Shweta Gunjan: Will not lower the voice, will not. Will he catch the mistake, will he catch the mistake.

Sharda Singh: You do not know us, we have not come here on anyone’s introduction.

Dr Shweta Gunjan: We don’t even want to know. What will you do, if you terminate us from the job, then do it.

Sharda Singh: Why is there so much confusion here?

Dr Shweta Gunjan: Doctors are so few. Why don’t you guys say something on this?

What the Zip President and the doctor said to the civil surgeon

Sharda Singh:CS sir, your medical in-charge is misbehaving.

Dr Shweta Gunjan:Good morning sir, one ladies and four men have come and surrounded us. Making video of hospital. We call the police.

Sharda Singh:Who is misbehaving with you, call the police.

Dr Shweta Gunjan:If there is a chairman, we have said to sit in the chamber, but here everyone is creating ruckus.

Sharda Singh:When did you tell us to sit in the chamber?

Dr Shweta Gunjan:All the power is with these people, we have nothing.

Dr. Shweta took the mobile from the Zip President and said: Sir, these people are calling me illiterate.

After the uproar, Zip President Sharda Singh called civil surgeon Alok Vishwakarma and started complaining about Dr. Shweta. In this sequence, Dr. Shweta took the mobile from him and started telling CS that she has come here for two years and does not know any ZIP President. These people are calling him illiterate. There was no doctor in the hospital at night. During this the cow entered. The nurse took six hundred rupees. These people are dominating me as soon as they come. There’s one ladies and four gents, Lafanga, they’re surrounding us. We are reporting to the police station now. He is the chairman, we are doing OPD, so will we entertain him? Only they have power, we have nothing at all. Dr. Shweta said that she has reached this place on her own strength and it does not cost her anything.

Zip president complains to CS

After the uproar, Zilla Parishad President Sharda Singh has written a letter to the CS saying that she, being the Chairperson of the Zip President cum Rogi Kalyan Samiti, had gone to CHC, Topchanchi for a surprise inspection. Irregularities were found there and he was treated indecently by the Medical Officer in charge. The Zip President has alleged in his letter that Dr. Shweta said that people’s representatives are elected for two years and try to teach doctors. I don’t want to be in charge. I have also given written notice of this. The Zip President has demanded that the medical system in CHC Topchanchi should be improved and action should be taken within 24 hours by issuing a show cause to the guilty in-charge medical officer.

People who came to the hospital called me illiterate and illiterate: Dr. Shweta Gunjan

After this uproar, on asking Dr. Shweta Gunjan, Medical Officer in charge, she said that the people who came to the hospital called her illiterate and illiterate. Due to this, he has also said something in anger.

Zip president and member retaliated

At the same time, Zilla Parishad President Sharda Singh said that during the surprise inspection of the CHC, mismanagement was found there. Dr. Shweta Gunjan, the in-charge medical officer, got agitated over the matter of treating the patients by ordering medicines from outside without providing any facilities and later taking them for treatment. On the other hand, ZIP member Vikas Kumar Mahto said that Dr. Shweta Gunjan, the in-charge medical officer, can say anything to hide the mismanagement of the CHC.

