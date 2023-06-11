Dhanbad: Fularitand was shaken by the crackling of bullets and arson, know what is the whole matter

Dhanbad News: Between the youth of Fularitand Harijan Tola and Fularitand Asha Kothi Khatal on Saturday night in a hotel near Birajpur railway gate of Madhuban police station area of ​​Dhanbad district. violent clash Done During this at least 14 rounds of aerial firing were done. There was stone pelting from both sides, due to which many were injured. During this, the youths of Khatal went to Harijan Tola and set three motorcycles on fire. Several rounds of firing were also done. After that, the angry people of Harijan Tola blocked the Mahuda-Navgarh road, demanding the arrest of the people of Khatal. As soon as the information was received, the Madhuban police reached there and pacified the matter by convincing the angry people of the tola.

what is the matter

At around nine o’clock on Saturday night, while eating and drinking at the Maa Manzilee Hotel near Birajpur Gate, some youths had an argument about old things. It is said that during this time some youths of Harijan Tola caught hold of a young man from Ashakothi Khatal and took him towards the township. When Khatal people got information about this, dozens of youths reached Harijan Basti. Where there was first stone pelting from both the sides, in which many were injured. After that firing started. In this sequence, the residence of Bachchan Hadi of Harijan Basti was vandalised.

While vandalizing the goods kept in the house, three bikes parked near the house were set on fire. During this, chief representative cum former chief Dilip Vishwakarma, deputy chief Mukund Yadav, Mo Dablu, along with Ajit Rajwar, Deva Rajwar of Harijan Tola, were injured. Then at 9.30 pm, Madhuban police station in-charge Chandan Bhaiya reached the spot along with Dalbal on the information of road jam, then the villagers of Harijan Tola started creating ruckus demanding action against the vandals and arsonists. When the police assured to take action on the written complaint, the people became calm. Police was camping there till 10 pm.

Action will be taken against the culprits: Thanedar

Madhuban Thanedar Chandan Bhaiya said that those who take the law into their hands will not be spared. The police is investigating the matter. Arrest will be made after receiving the complaint.

We are walking step by step, then why is it our entitlement? Such is the condition of half the population in Dhanbad )stone pelting in dhanbad