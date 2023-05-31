Dhanbad had come to earn to make the daughter’s hands yellow, relatives carried the dead body in plastic

Shyamdev Singh of Satbarwa, Palamu had come to Dhanbad three months ago to earn his daughter’s hand. This year his daughter was to get married. The relationship was fixed in Palamu itself. Now how to take his dead body to the daughter. Saying this, Shyamdev’s father-in-law Gariba Singh started crying bitterly in the post-mortem house. He had reached here to collect the dead body of his son-in-law and his younger brother. It is said that younger brother Govind Singh got Shyamdev a job in Sikka Engineering Private Limited Company.

On Monday, both the brothers were working along with other laborers near Jharkhor railway crossing near Nichitpur Halt. During this, the accident took place and six laborers died along with both the brothers. Said that how will he take the son-in-law’s dead body in front of his daughter and granddaughter. Similarly, the condition of the family members who came to collect the dead bodies of other laborers was also the same. The entire post-mortem house echoed with his screams. The post-mortem of all started at 11 am on Tuesday. After the post-mortem at around 3 pm, the bodies were handed over to their respective relatives. The relatives who came to collect the dead body accused the company of negligence.

The body was badly burnt, many organs were taken in the bag

The body of the laborers was badly burnt by the current. In such a situation, during the post-mortem of the dead bodies, the doctors had to face a lot of trouble. Many parts of the body had melted. In such a situation, the part that came out of the body was tied in a bag and given to his family members.

The team of East Central Railway Headquarters will come today for investigation

After the accident in Jharkhor, the entire railway department is in a quandary. The team constituted by the Dhanbad Railway Division is probing the matter, while on the other hand East Central Railway Headquarters has also formed a team to investigate the matter, which will come to Dhanbad on Wednesday. Staying in Dhanbad for two days will investigate.

Sanjay Ram was married two years ago

Sanjay Ram, a resident of Mirwaikala village of Barwadih Latehar, got married two years back. One year old daughter. He had returned from the village only a few days ago. Cousin Sandeep Ram, who came to collect his dead body, told that after getting the news of Sanjay’s death, his wife is in bad condition by crying. He is unable to muster the courage to take the dead body to his sister-in-law.

Ram Suresh Mistry was the only earner of the house.

His brother Ravi Shankar had reached to take the dead body of Ram Suresh Mistry, a resident of Allahabad, who died in the accident. Told that Ram Suresh Mistry was the only earner in the house. After his death in the accident, a mountain of sorrows has broken at home. He has three small children. From studies to household, all the expenses were covered by the money sent by Ram Suresh.

Due to the death of Dharmnath old father lost support

Due to the death of Dharmnath Bhuiyan, a resident of Jhalda, Purulia in an accident, the old father’s support was snatched away. On Tuesday, his 70-year-old father Subal Manjhi reached the post-mortem house to collect the body. Told that Dharmnath was his only son. He has three children. Told that the responsibility of the whole family was on the shoulders of Dharmnath. After his death there was no one left to earn in the house.