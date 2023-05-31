Dhanbad: miscreants pelted stones in BBMKU campus, guards chased them away by firing in the air

Jharkhand News: The administrative office of Binod Bihari Mahato Koyalanchal University (BBMKU) located in the Government Polytechnic campus has been on the target of anti-social elements for the last three days. 15-20 mischievous elements pelted stones at the building late on Tuesday night from 12 o’clock to 1 o’clock. Due to this, the window panes of the Vice-Chancellor’s room and the warehouse of the examination department were broken. At the same time, the asbestos roof of the warehouse has been badly damaged. Later, the university’s security guards fired in the air, then everyone ran towards Pandrapala. In this regard, University Registrar Dr. Sudhinta Sinha has lodged a written complaint in Dhanbad police station.

what is the matter

It was told that at around 12 o’clock in the administrative office of the university, an attempt was being made to break the shutter gate behind the warehouse of the examination department. Hearing the sound of breaking the lock, the night guard posted here went towards the back. There in the dark 15-20 people were trying to break the shutters. When the guard raised an alarm, everyone went behind the bushes and started pelting stones. On behalf of the guard, this information was given to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shukdev Bhoi and other officials. Meanwhile, mischievous elements kept pelting stones. They were threatening to kill the guard and remove the university from here.

sent additional security guards

On getting the information, the university officials informed the Dhanbad police station. Nine additional security guards, including the gunman posted in the Bhelatand campus, were also sent to the polytechnic campus. On the arrival of these security guards, the miscreants intensified the stone pelting. After this the gunman fired two rounds in the air. All of them ran away as soon as the firing happened. Till then the police also reached.

Theft happened three days ago

Late night of May 28, thieves broke open the shutter behind this warehouse and took away some bundles of answer sheets of previous years. University officials told that there will be no harm to the students due to this. After this incident this shutter was made stronger. An attempt was made to break the same shutter again on Tuesday night.

security will be increased

Taking lessons from these incidents, the university administration has decided to further strengthen the security of the administrative building. Now high mast lights will be installed around the administrative building. Along with this, CCTV cameras will also be installed all around.