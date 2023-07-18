Dhanbad: Nirsa Kasturba’s student mysteriously missing, Child Commission team engaged in investigation

Dhanbad News: A student of Class VIII in Kasturba Gandhi Balika High School, Nirsa, went missing mysteriously at around 9 am on Monday morning. On Monday night, Child Development Commission member Sunil Kumar Verma, Dhanbad DSC, Nirsa BRCC, BDO Vikas Kumar Rai, SDPO Pitambar Singh Kharwar, station in-charge Dilip Yadav reached the school on Monday night. All the officers are frozen in the school premises till around 10:30 pm. The student is a resident of Tilabani Bardohi of Govindpur police station area. The student lives in Nainihal in Dharampur of Rangamati under Nirsa police station area since childhood.

It is said that suddenly Warden Anisha Singh and others got information that the girl student was missing and started searching for it. But no information was received, so apart from the officials of the Education Department, he informed the Block Development Officer late in the evening. Mr. Rai informed about this to the senior officers of the district including the police. The family members of the student were also informed in the afternoon. Since evening, the police administration along with the family members is engaged in searching, but till the news was written, no information could be found. The footage of the CCTV camera of the school was checked. But could not find any information. The team expressed surprise that how suddenly a girl student of the residential school went missing while two personnel each were posted in the hostel. Due to this the entire school management is under suspicion. Here, the family members are also very worried. They were also angry with the school management that they did not even inform on time.

There was an attempt to rape a girl student from the past

It is said that on February 15, 2022, a girl student of class VIII studying in the school was tried for rape when she came to the toilet at night. Later the school management had investigated the allegations of the girl student. The matter was closed.

Case serious, search for girl child continues: BDO

In this regard, Block Development Officer Vikas Kumar Rai said that information has been received. Child Development Commission team, education department officials and local administration are investigating it. Whatever the facts will come out.

