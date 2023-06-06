Dhanbad: OPD registration link in SNMMCH failed for second day also, queue started

Dhanbad : The link of the registration counter of the OPD of Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) failed to open for the second day on Tuesday. The counter opened at eight in the morning on time. During this, the registration could not start due to internet connection failure. Within an hour, a long queue of patients formed. People started making ruckus.

The patients making ruckus were pacified by persuasion

At around 9.05 am, the registration was started by removing the fault in the internet connection. At the same time, the soldiers of the Home Guard posted in the security pacified the patients making ruckus by persuading them. Due to link failure for about an hour, the registration got interrupted and on Tuesday also many patients returned without treatment.

Dhanbad heat hit, patients increased in SNMMCH

Many patients returned due to OPD timings

Let us tell you that the registration starts at eight in the morning in OPD. At the same time, patients get medical consultation from 8.30 am to 1 pm. Senior doctors come in the morning OPD. In such a situation, many patients returned due to running out of OPD time.