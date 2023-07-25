Dhanbad: Sanjeev Singh sought death from the court, filed a petition and wrote this

Dhanbad News: Former Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh has filed a petition in the court seeking euthanasia. In the petition filed in the court, Sanjeev Singh wrote that if he cannot be sent for treatment, then allow him to die. The petition given in the court on behalf of Sanjeev Singh has been confirmed by his advocate Mohammad Javed. The advocate told that this petition has been filed on behalf of Sanjeev Singh in the court of Dhanbad District and Sessions Judge 16 today, on Tuesday.

what is the whole matter

Actually, former Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh is lodged in Dhanbad Jail since April 2017. On 11 July 2023, his health deteriorated and he was admitted to SNMMCH from Dhanbad Divisional Jail. Recently, the High Court had also refused to give him relief on medical grounds. The court of Justice Rangan Mukhopadhyay dismissed the petition of Sanjeev Singh after hearing both the sides. While getting admitted in the hospital, it was told that Sanjeev got injured after falling from the chair in the jail. In fact, before July 1, the medical board had found Sanjeev Singh’s condition normal in the investigation. In the report, it was told that he did not have any serious illness. At the same time, the jail administration, citing the report of the Medical Board, told the court that the applicant Sanjeev Singh is medically fit. After which, looking at the report of the jail administration, the court refused to grant bail to Sanjeev Singh.

Wife does not want to send Sanjeev Singh to RIMS

The condition of Sanjeev Singh admitted in the CCU of SNMMCH was stable. The medical board constituted by the court for his treatment has advised to send him to RIMS after investigation. In the light of the report of the Medical Board, the court has directed to send him to RIMS. Dhanbad On the orders of the court, the police reached the hospital to take Sanjeev, but Sanjeev refused to go to Ranchi RIMS. Sanjeev Singh’s wife Ragini Singh and her supporters do not want him to be brought to RIMS. They are continuously opposing it. Ragini Singh, wife of BJP State Working Committee member and former Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh, has already said that her husband’s treatment should be done in a big private hospital in Dhanbad. His family will bear all the expenses. She feared that her husband would not get proper treatment in RIMS. Under the pressure of the government, her husband is not getting proper treatment. They can also be harmed by giving them wrong and harmful medicines in rims. The informers of the scandal are the people of the ruling Congress party. His entire family is associated with the opposition party BJP.

Why is Sanjeev Singh in jail, what is the charge?

It is known that Sanjeev Singh, former MLA of Jharia, is accused of murder of former deputy mayor of Dhanbad, Neeraj Singh. Sanjeev Singh is in jail since April 2017 in the murder case of four people including Neeraj Singh. He had filed a bail petition and requested the court to grant him bail on medical grounds.

Dhanbad: Sanjeev Singh can be brought to RIMS, wife Ragini Singh is protesting