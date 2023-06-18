Dhanbad: Shortage of court fee stamp, certified copy is not getting out, advocates are upset

Dhanbad: Advocates of Dhanbad Civil Court are facing shortage of court fee stamps these days. Because of this, he is facing a lot of trouble in the execution of judicial works. Due to non-receipt of court fee stamp, certified copy is not being issued on time. Because of this, even the bail applications of the prisoners lodged in the jail are not being filed in the courts.

Court fee stamp is also not available in Treasury

License has been issued to RT Rathore, AK Panja, Nirmal Singh to sell court fee stamp in Dhanbad. When a vendor was inquired about the shortage of court fee stamp, he told that online challan is filled for withdrawal of court fee stamp on time, but court fee stamp is not available in the treasury. When information was taken from the treasury’s Bada Babu through mobile, he told that the requisition for 5000 sheets court fee stamp has been sent through DC Dhanbad to IG Registration, Ranchi. Court fee stamp of one and two rupees has been given to the vendors. Within 15 days, a stamp of five rupees will also come.

This is the reason for the shortage

Government Advocate cum President of Dhanbad Bar Association Amarendra Kumar Sahay also spoke to the Deputy Registrar, Ranchi regarding the shortage of court fee stamps, he said that there is no shortage of court fee stamps. On the requisition of Dhanbad, Ranchi office wrote that the demand of Dhanbad treasury is for 1000 sheets. Ordered to give 300 sheets in its place. When the treasury personnel of Dhanbad reached the Ranchi treasury to collect the court fee stamp, they were told that there is not a single court fee stamp here.

