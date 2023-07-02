Dhanbad: This time in 10 years, the lowest rainfall from January to June, see the figure

Dhanbad, Manoj Ravani : On one hand farmers are worried due to less rain, on the other hand the effect of heat is intact. This year, only 128.9 mm of rain has been received in six months. This is the lowest in the figures of 10 years. There has been no rain in January and February this year, whereas in March it received 21.5 mm, in April 20.4, in May 25.3 and in June 61.7 mm. According to the Meteorological Department, there should be about 360.65 mm of rain in six months. But till June 30, only 128.9 mm of rain has been received.

Monsoon not raining

Monsoon has entered on June 20, but till now its effect has not been seen much. It has not been raining for three days. Even if it is raining in some areas, for some time. Because of this, people are suffering from the humid heat. Clouds are coming in the sky but in some areas they are going away after drizzling. On Saturday, people were suffering from the humidity throughout the day.

33 degree temperature

Saturday passed in between sunshine and shade. The heat persisted. People looked worse than sweaty. The maximum temperature was 32 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 26 degree Celsius. It was cloudy at 2 pm, there was drizzle in Saraidhela area. Rest of the areas remained dry. According to Meteorological Department expert Abhishek Anand, the weather pattern will remain the same in the coming days. There is no hope of good rain yet.

In which month how much rain fell in 10 years

