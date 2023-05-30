Dhanbad train accident: The workers said - 'The current threw me away, we were saved, but...

Dhanbad Railway Division’s most important Grand Chord Rail Section Dhanbad-Gomo Railway Section Villagers were horrified to see the explosion and flames near the Jharkhor railway gate. There was chaos after the incident which took place here on Monday at 11.22 am. Six laborers working here were burnt alive in a few seconds. Seeing the explosion and flames, the villagers of Jharkhor Basti remained in panic for hours. After coming in the grip of the high tension wire, the explosion became so tremendous that the bodies of the laborers working there got buried.

Sandeep Ram, a resident of Barwadih police station in Latehar district, narrowly survived the incident. The current threw him far away on the ground. He was scared. He was trembling. Ramkanali OP in-charge gave him water while encouraging him. After this he told that Sanjay works as a contractor in a company named Shikha. 14 thousand salary is available. Even today, he was working with his co-workers. Then the pole got stuck in the electric wire. Fellow laborers died in an instant. While a laborer from Palamu and we were saved. The laborer from Palamu left here. He was crying and saying that he was saved, but the companions got separated. After the incident, the rescue team of the railway had to struggle for more than two hours to remove the dead body.

The area was burning in smoke

Villagers told that after the incident a fire broke out near the railway gate. The bodies of all the laborers were burning in flames. There was also a fire in the brushwood in the armpit up to a distance of 50 feet. The dead bodies of the laborers got buried in the soil. Where the dead body was sunk, smoke was coming out even after three hours.

The body had melted, people were troubled by the stench

In this accident, the dead bodies of all the laborers who were buried in the cheeks of Kaal were completely melted. The flesh was cut into pieces. Each dead body was taken out after digging the soil. No one was getting recognized. The cloth had stuck to the shoes. There was a smell of burning. The gloves of the relief and rescue personnel were also melting.

Due to the big accident, the villagers did not back down from the help

Angry villagers acted with restraint due to such a big incident. Instead of creating ruckus, they were helping the team engaged in relief work. The villagers stood firm even in the hot sun. After clearing the road, they were passing the vehicles carrying the dead bodies.

Railway engineer was not at work

Neither shutdown was taken to install the pole nor TRD engineer was present to get the work done, while the rule is that a TRD engineer will be present there during the work. The work has to be done by taking shutdown, after completion of the work the engineer has to return the shutdown. After this the line should have been made operational. But it was not followed by the Railways, the laborers had to bear the brunt of it.

Postmortem of all six bodies will be done today

The bodies of the six laborers who died in the accident were brought to the post-mortem house of SNMMCH in the evening. Many other laborers had also come along with the dead body. The bodies of all the dead have been kept in the post mortem house. The post mortem of the dead bodies will be done on Tuesday. On the other hand, the laborers who brought the dead body were not talking to anyone. There was fear on everyone’s face. The grief of losing his partner was clearly visible on his face.

District administration asked for report from railway

The district administration has sought a detailed report from the railway administration regarding the incident between Tetulmari and Nichitpur. SDM Prem Tiwari has written a letter to the railway administration asking them to submit an inquiry report regarding the entire incident. Who is responsible for the accident. What action has been taken against them has been sought.

Committee constituted to investigate the incident

After the incident that took place near Gate No. 7/A/E Pole No. 283/16 in Jharkhor, the Railways constituted an investigation team. The responsibility of investigation has been entrusted to Sr. DSC, Sr. DEE TRD, Sr. DSO & GM RVNL Electrical. Action will be taken against those found guilty in the investigation.

…and the gateman cut the line

Gateman Prafulla Mandal told that the pole was being buried here. The laborers were busy at work. Everything was going well. It must have been 22 minutes past 11. At the same time, during the work being done in the down line, suddenly the pole fell into the 25 thousand volt overhead wire of the railway. There was such a sound and flames that it cannot be described. He ran out of the gate and after informing the station master of Nichitpur got the power cut. Till then 6 laborers lost their lives. This gate has the duty of two gatemen for 12-12 hours. After this incident it will be difficult to stay here at night. We demand from the department that the duty of two people should be given at night.

there was no security system

No safety equipment was being used for the work. While the pole does not bend or work without damaging the overhead wire, there should have been other resources including Kiran for this. But here work was being done only on the basis of laborers.

know what happened when

At 11.22, the pole hit the heighten wire, six laborers were thrown with the explosion

At 11.30, the gateman got the power cut of the high tension wire of the railway

The up-down line was closed at 11.32

People of Jharkhor Basti and other places reached at 11.35

Local Ramkanali police reached the spot at 11.40 am

DRM and others reached the spot from Dhanbad at 11.50

SDPO-CO reached the spot at 12.30

Howrah-Bikaner Express left after starting the upline at 1.30 am

Ramkanali police sent the dead bodies for postmortem at 2.00 pm

Down line was activated at 2.50

Howrah-Kalka Express left from down line at 3.00

The crowd dispersed with heavy rain at 3.30