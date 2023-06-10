Dhanbad: Unseen pictures after the accident in Jharia’s coal mine

Accident in Jharia coal mine.

Many people got buried after the pit of an outsourcing company at Jharia in Dhanbad district caved in. The local people took out the injured.

Accident in Jharia coal mine.

As soon as the news of the shaft sinking in the bumblebee four-a-patch and people getting buried in it, the people of the area reached the mine. Started pulling people out of it.

Accident in Jharia coal mine.

Carrying the injured and the dead on their shoulders, people took them out of the mine. The injured were taken to the hospital.

Accident in Jharia coal mine.

Due to illegal mining, accidents keep happening in the coal mines of Dhanbad district. People also die in this.

Accident in Jharia coal mine.

Two people died due to the trickle. A huge crowd gathered. People started demanding compensation for the dead.

Accident in Jharia coal mine.

The local people created a ruckus in the company’s office with the dead body. Later, when the family of the deceased child was given compensation by the company, the crowd dispersed.