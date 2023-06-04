Dhanbad: Various vicious people in Aman Singh’s gang, ‘sister-in-law’ was there for money calculations

Dhanbad police Aman Singh Gang Nine criminals including Vaibhav Yadav alias Rahul Singh of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested. Police has also recovered two pistols, two magazines, 12 live bullets, nine mobiles and two motorcycles etc. from them. In this regard, SSP Sanjeev Kumar told reporters in his office on Saturday: On the orders of Aman Singh, all the criminals used to spread terror and demand extortion by firing on the businessmen by reiki. Apart from this, Prince used to carry out criminal incidents even after taking money from Khan.

He was involved in major criminal incidents in the district including Ranjit Saav murder case, Manoj Yadav murder case, Upendra Singh murder case. Police has arrested all the criminals from Dhanbad including Hazaribagh, Bokaro and other places. Rural SP Rishma Rameshan, DSP Law and Order Arvind Kumar Binha, Katras police station in-charge Randhir Kumar, Kenduadih police station in-charge Surendra Singh, Cyber ​​police station in-charge Pramod Kumar Singh, Saraidhela police station in-charge Vinay Kumar Singh, Barora police station in-charge Nandu Pal, Barwaadda police station in-charge Other station in-charges including Vikram Kumar were present.

Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar told in a press conference on Saturday that under the instructions of Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Kumar Pandey, the Barwaadda police arrested four criminals from near the BMW petrol pump at Phufwadih near Rajganj-Barwaadda GT Road. Police had received information that three men and a woman were standing in suspicious condition near the petrol pump. He also has a bike. Under the leadership of Barwaadda police station in-charge, the police reached the said place. On seeing the police, the criminals tried to run away. The police caught everyone running. During interrogation, the criminals revealed their names as Rahul Singh alias Vaibhav Singh, Ashish Shukla alias Satyam, Dinesh Kumar God and Shalini Singh alias Sanu Singh. All of them had reached near GT Road to find a house on rent. On their tip, the police arrested other criminals.

Babu became disciple of Aman Singh after a fight with Aman Srivastava

Ashutosh Anand alias Babu Singh, a resident of Katkamsandi police station of Hazaribagh, earlier used to work for the infamous Aman Srivastava. Later, Babu had a fight with Aman Srivastava over some issue. After this Babu contacted Aman Singh who was lodged in Hazaribagh Jail to teach him a lesson and then started working for Aman Singh. At the behest of Aman Singh, Babu Singh used to provide money for the shooter and other works. Even when Aman Singh was lodged in Hazaribagh Jail, Babu used to provide him all the necessary things inside the jail.

Terror of Lahariya cut bikers in Dhanbad, 25 road accidents in 27 days, so many people lost their lives

Shalini used to hide Aman’s money

The SSP told that Shalini Singh is the most reliable and very close to Aman Singh who is lodged in Ghaghidih Jail. The money earned by Aman Singh from the world of crime is kept in the same place. The gang members call her as Bhabhi. Recovery agent Sushil Singh used to give shelter to criminals SSP told that Aman Singh arrested from Jharia works as recovery agent. He used to work as a local network for the Aman Singh gang. Before the incident, Sushil Singh used to make the shooters stay in his house, identify the target to the shooters, get their Reiki done etc.

Vaibhav fired at Dumka jail gate, confessed involvement in many cases

SSP told that in December 2022 there was a firing incident at Dumka jail gate. It was done by the notorious Vaibhav. Apart from this, tire businessman Ranjit Sao in Jharia, firing on Barwaadda Kia showroom, firing on businessman Pappu Mandal, murderous attack on Rajesh Yadav of Kenduadih, murder of Manoj Yadav in Katras, murder of recovery agent Upendra Singh, murder of Rajkumar Sao in Kurmidih Vaibhav has accepted his involvement in several incidents, including firing in a clean lab, murder of businessman Nilesh Patel in Gujarat, firing at the house of scrap businessman Sanaullah, a resident of Bokaro’s Chandrapura.