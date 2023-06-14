Dhanbad: When the laborer refused to drink alcohol, the criminals took his life by adopting a knife

Dhanbad Crime News: The criminals entered the house of daily wage laborer Chandradev Yadav alias Chandu (50), a resident of Jamadoba number four sand banker of Jorapokhar police station area of ​​Dhanbad district, and stabbed him to death. Chandu was sleeping in his cot at the time of the incident. On information, Jodapokhar police reached the spot on Tuesday morning and handed over the dead body to the family members after post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased say that Mazhar Ansari, a resident of Horiladih Durga Mandap, wanted to give alcohol to Chandu. On refusing, he killed her.

Police has registered a case of murder against Mazhar and others. After the arrival of the dead body after the post-mortem, the local people along with the relatives blocked the Jamdoba-Putki road by keeping the dead body, demanding the arrest of the killers and compensation of five lakh rupees. Traffic came to a standstill for about six hours after that. During this, stones were pelted at the police. Later, the police removed everyone using force.

what do the police officers say

Jorapokhar police station in-charge Binod Oraon said that a case of murder has been registered on the statement of Pinki Devi, the daughter of the deceased. Mazhar Ansari and other accused involved in the incident will be arrested soon. Lathicharge has not been done. Some people were furious, who were pacified after being persuaded.

Power crisis continues in Dhanbad, due to overloading there is power cut from morning till night drink alcohol