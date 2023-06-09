Dhanbad's Tisra said to the daughter on the phone - make a video call for the last time and see ... and the father hanged himself

Ghanudih (Dhanbad), Deepak Dubey: 55-year-old Mohd Sajad Alam, petty contractor, a resident of Chandkuian number five new quarter of third police station area under Dhanbad district, committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a tree located at KOCP OB dump. Earlier on calling, Sajad told his daughter to make a video call for the last time and see… and we will not be there. The daughter made a video call and talked to the mother in a hurry. Then informed the third police. On the basis of the mobile location, the third police took the dead body into custody on Friday morning and handed it over to the relatives after getting the post-mortem done. The deceased was originally a resident of Katihar in Bihar.

Sajad was under stress due to break of daughter’s marriage

Ashiya Parveen alias Ruby, the younger daughter of the deceased, has demanded action against Ekhlaq, Armaan and his married daughter Tarannum, sons of Mo Taj, residents of Golakdih Rani Sati Colony, in the third police station, alleging that their father was brought into depression. Ashiya told the police that there was talk of marrying Mo Taj’s younger son Armaan, but Taj’s father and his elder brother did not approve of it. That’s why two months ago he refused to marry. Since then his father was in depression. It was because of those people that the father committed suicide. Said that Armaan used to visit her place. When her mother died, she also went to her house with her mother.

Presently UD case registered

According to the daughter, on Thursday night at around nine o’clock her father came out of the house after work. When he called at around 11 o’clock in the night, then father said to see the video call for the last time… because now he will not be there.. then also talked to his mother Amna Khatoon. After this the phone was disconnected. In this regard, the third station in-charge said that the complaint of the daughter of the deceased has been received. Further action will be taken after investigation. At present, UD case has been registered.