Dhansu first look out of the film ‘Baap Re Baap’

The first look of Bhojpuri cinema’s famous actor Vikrant Singh and beautiful actress Yamini Singh’s film Baap Re Baap Ka Dhansu has been released by the name of fitness icon. The first look of the film is going to show the entertainment of the film and the story of the film in one frame which is being liked by the Bhojpuri world’s Sneh Prem. This film is going to be full of comedy and humour, the producer-director of the film has already claimed this. Baap Re Baap is a commercial Bhojpuri cinema which is going to provide healthy entertainment to the audience.

Zee Biscope Present and Madz Movies and Actual Movies Production ‘Baap Re Baap’ is produced by Zee Bioscope, Avinash Rohra and Sameer Aftab. The director of the film is Firoz Khan. Regarding the film, Vikrant Singh told that it is such a film which will tickle the audience a lot. You must have often seen films made on this type of concept in Bollywood, but this time you will be able to enjoy the film on Bhojpuri screen as well. The story of the film is unique and it will be a money-saving film for the audience. The first look of the film is out, soon its trailer will also come. Which will introduce everyone to some more important aspects of the film. All the actors have given their 100 percent in the film. Hope Bhojpuri audience will give lots of love and blessings to our film.

Significantly, the film ‘Baap Re Baap’ is ready. Its first look is out and it will be releasing soon. The film stars Vikrant Singh, Yamini Singh, Amit Shukla, Aditya Mohan, Nitika Jaiswal, Rohit Singh Matru, Prakash Jais, Sonia Mishra, Sanjay Verma in lead roles.