Dharmendra did not want to watch Hema Malini’s film Baghwan, the actress revealed

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra and actress Hema Malini both tied the knot in the year 1980. Dharmendra had decided to change his religion and get married for the second time without divorcing his first wife. Hema Malini acted in many superhit films in her career. Hema Malini and Amitabh’s film ‘Baghban’ got a very good response from the audience. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the film ‘Baghban’ released in 2003.

Talking in the interview, Hema Malini said, ‘Director Ravi Chopra came to my house to tell about the film. That’s why my mother was also sitting on the side. After the death of Ravi Chopra, I asked my mother to play the role of mother of 4 grown children, can I do it? On this my mother told me, ‘You have to do this role, because the story of the film is very beautiful.’ After this I gave my consent for the film.

The pairing of Hema Malini and Amitabh in ‘Baghban’ was well received by the audience. Is it true that Dharmendra has not seen ‘Baghban’ till date and refused to watch the film because of Amitabh-Hema’s beautiful chemistry? In this interview, this question was asked to the actress. She laughed and said, “I have no idea.” Apart from Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Mahima Chowdhary, Aman Verma and Sameer Soni were also in lead roles in this superhit film directed by Ravi Chopra.

Hema Malini said, ‘Just as I agreed to ‘Baghban’ because of my mother, similarly I turned down Raj Kapoor’s ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ because of my mother. Then Raj Kapoor came to my house and told me, ‘I know you will not do this role but I want you to think about it.’ Even then my mother was sitting on the side. They didn’t give me permission till the end for ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’.