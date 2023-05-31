Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham worshiped Somnath Mahadev

Gir Somnath / Ahmedabad, May 31 (Hindustan Times). Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham reached Somnath temple on Wednesday to visit the first Jyotirlinga. He visited the Mahadesh and performed Abhishek-Puja. The priest of the temple blessed Shastri with sandalwood tilak. After this he went to the cow shelter of the temple trust and worshiped mother cow. Also visited a farm house and after lunch here leave for Keshod.

On behalf of the Somnath Trust, Dhirendra Shastri was welcomed by the Managing Director of the temple trust, Vijaysinh Chavda. The priests welcomed him to the temple amidst chanting of mantras. Worship is considered to be of special importance in Jyotirlinga area. Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri Maharaj of Bageshwar Dham performed Dhwaja Puja and Pagh Puja of Somnath Mahadev. The saffron colored Pagh symbolizing the bravery and sacrifice of Sanatan Dharma was offered to Somnath Mahadev. The priests of the Somnath temple performed the puja according to the scriptures. After worship, Dhirendra Shastri pulled the rope with his hand to hoist the flag of Somnath Trust and took the flag to the summit.

Dhirendra Shastri said that he considers himself blessed after seeing Somnath Mahadev. Along with this, he resolved that he will soon organize a story in Somnath. Apart from this, he resolved to establish a cancer hospital as well.

In Rajkot, the court of Bageshwar Baba will be held on June 1 and 2 at the Racecourse ground. For this, preparations are being made on a war footing in the city.