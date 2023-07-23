Dhobi, who spied for ISI, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a military court.

New Delhi, 23 July (Hindustan Times). Dhobi, who spied for the ISI about military activities along the northern borders, has been sentenced by a military court to 10 years and 10 months in prison. He was caught passing classified information to an employee of the Pakistan Embassy in the national capital. A signalman (dhobi) posted in a formation close to the border with China was also trying to reach the equipment monitoring the China border, but could not succeed. In lieu of giving confidential information, he was also given Rs 15,000 by the Pakistani embassy official.

Abid Hussain alias Naik Abid, posted at the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi, had trapped Alim Khan, a signalman (washer) posted in a formation in the field area on the China border. The ISI agent sought information from him about military activities along the northern borders at a time when Chinese troops were trying to launch an offensive along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The army washerman gave several documents to the ISI spy, including the guard duty list of the formation where he was posted. In return, the Pakistani embassy official had also given him Rs 15,000.

According to army sources, Aleem Khan also informed the ISI about the movement and list of vehicles deployed in view of the Covid lockdown. He was also trying to access the surveillance equipment on the China border, but could not succeed. Apart from this, he also tried to access surveillance radar and other similar equipment locations on the China border, but he was caught during these suspicious activities. After a long investigation, a summary court martial was initiated against Signalman (Dhobi) Aleem Khan. Defense officials said that there have been several cases of espionage in the Army in which soldiers were virtually honey-trapped, but no honey-trapping or blackmailing was involved in this case.

A court martial is a type of court, which is exclusively for soldiers. Its work is to prosecute, hear and sentence an army man who breaks discipline in the army or commits other crimes. This trial takes place under military law. Alim Khan, caught in espionage, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison by a court martial presided over by a woman officer. The punishment awarded to the soldier will be implemented after the confirmation of the competent superior officers.