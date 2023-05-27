Dhumavati Jayanti 2023: When will Dhumavati Jayanti be celebrated, know date, history and importance

Dhumavati Jayanti 2023: Dhumavati Jayanti is celebrated every year to pray to destroy the enemies present in our life. Usually, Dhumavati Jayanti, celebrated by single people in the society including widows and unmarried people, worships the seventh goddess of the ten Mahavidyas. Celebrated on the Ashtami of Shukla Paksha of Jyestha month, Goddess Dhumavati is said to be a pale and unhealthy widowed woman riding a horseless chariot to the cremation ground. It is believed that she blesses her devotees and helps them to get rid of the sins. As Dhumavati Jayanti draws closer, here’s a look at the details of the auspicious day that we should know about.

When is Dhumavati Jayanti

Dhumavati Jayanti will be celebrated on 28 May this year. In nature and form, Goddess Dhumavati is also compared to Goddess Alakshmi and Goddess Jyestha.

History of Dhumavati Jayanti

According to Hindu mythology, once Goddess Parvati was extremely hungry, and to satiate her hunger, she swallowed Lord Shiva. However, after Lord Shiva’s request, he banished her. After this incident, Lord Shiva rejected her and cursed her to assume the form of a widow. Unlike other Mahavidyas, Goddess Dhumavati is portrayed as an ugly, old and pale widow who wears dirty tattered clothes and has disheveled hair. She does not wear any ornaments.

Significance of Dhumavati Jayanti

Goddess Dhumavati is known to relieve sorrow, pain, distress, frustration and mental anguish from the lives of her devotees. On this day devotees get up early with sunrise and start preparing for the puja. Goddess Dhumavati is worshiped at a remote place. It is believed that offering black sesame seeds wrapped in black cloth to the goddess helps in receiving her blessings.

