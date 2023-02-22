Diamond DA42 twin-engine plane crashes in Slovakia

Twin-engine four-seater aircraft Diamond DA42 Twin Star crashed on Wednesday, February 22, near the town of Trencin in Slovakia, killing four people. Ambulance representative Martin Balko told reporters about this, the newspaper reports. Pradva.

According to him, all the dead were citizens of Slovakia.

Eleven firefighters arrived at the crash site with three pieces of equipment.

The publication specifies that the aircraft is registered in the Czech Republic, but was attached to the flying club in Trencin. On Wednesday he made a training flight.

According to preliminary data, one of the dead could be the director of the flying club. Representatives of the police and the Ministry of Transport began to investigate the causes of the accident.

Earlier, on January 9, an An-2 aircraft flying along the route Naryan-Mar – Karatayka – Varandey – Naryan-Mar crashed 10 km from the village of Karatayka. On board the aircraft were two crew members and 10 passengers. As a result of the incident, two people died, including the pilot.