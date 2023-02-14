Diana Gurtskaya discussed the creative practices of the region with the public in Yamal

February 14, 2023, 11:57 – BLiTZ – News At the round table in Salekhard, they discussed creative practices that are implemented in the YNAO. The meeting was held as part of the IV Arctic Cultural Forum. Dmitry Zayakin, Chairman of the Civic Chamber of the YaNAO, and Diana Gurtskaya, Chairman of the Commission on Accessible Environment and Development of Inclusive Practices of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, took part in it. About it informs Sever-Press.

At the meeting, they talked about working with children with disabilities and their social and cultural adaptation, about the Pushkin Map project and the creation of an inclusive laboratory. Among the public was Yana Budygina, head of the rehabilitation center “Life” in Labytnangi.

“We build our work on the principle of complexity, continuity and consistency. For each recipient, a rehabilitation route is developed and suitable methods are selected, ”said Budygina.

The Civic Chamber of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug noted that almost every Yamal municipality has NGOs involved in the social and cultural adaptation of children with disabilities.

It is noted that since 2012, the city public organization “Solar Circle” has been operating in Noyabrsk – there are about 30 families in which children with disabilities grow up. In December 2018, an organization for parents of children with special needs “Happy Children” was created in Muravlenko. Since 2009, the Mercy Society has been operating in Novy Urengoy.

Earlier, Diana Gurtskaya spoke about the 13th White Cane International Charity Festival. Read more in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

